Jonel Lyn Ney, 53, of Coldspring, Texas, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on Friday, June 13, 1969, in San Antonio, Texas, to Donald Pace and Judy (Smith) Pace.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, William Ney; daughters, Ashley Sandoval and husband Tom, Amanda Ney, Madison Ney; sons, Michael Ney and wife Shannon, Mickey Lamar (who was considered as a son by both Jonel and William Ney); brother Darin and wife Tracie Peace; grandchildren, Emery Sandoval, Miriam Sandoval, Evie Sandoval, Eloise Harpool, Avery Franklin, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Jonel, after raising her children, went to school and she became an RN. She was an amazing mother to her children. She fell in love with Coldspring area and the people. She always had an open door for any kids in need. Jonel also rescued animals.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

