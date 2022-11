The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 28, 2022:

Gonzales, Amanda Leeann – Public Intoxication

Depina, Samuel Ferreira – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Murder

Parra, Stephen – Hold for Chambers County-Terroristic Threat of Family/Household and Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence

Redmon, Terri Christene – Assault of a Public Servant

