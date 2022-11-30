Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland

A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students.

According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the accident is Dillon Ray Lamb. Lamb was taken into custody on the night of the crash after he reportedly struck the two male students as they were walking across the crosswalk on E. Houston Street in front of the high school. Lamb was driving a 2019 white Silverado pickup with commercial markings on the vehicle.

After the crash, Broussard told Bluebonnet News that the driver, who was later identified as Lamb, was given several impairment tests at the scene. He was taken into custody while police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

The two students were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition. Since that time, they have made remarkable improvements, according to Cleveland ISD. The tenth-grade student suffered a broken jaw, broken leg, serious bruising and soreness, and the ninth-grader suffered an injury to his ankle.

On Wednesday morning, Lamb appeared before Liberty County Court at Law Judge Tommy Chambers and was formally charged and bond was set at $25,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Cleveland Police Department investigators are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information pertaining to this case to contact call 281-592-2622.

“The Cleveland Police Department would like to thank all of the first responders who assisted with this investigation. The Cleveland Police Department asks that everyone keep the families of the two students injured in this incident in their thoughts,” said Broussard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

