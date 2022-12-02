Cindy Sue Hermley Seybold, 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on July 5, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa to her adopted late parents, Clarence Earl Hermley and Lola May Chelif Hermley.

Cindy had lived in Dayton, Texas for the last 12 years and had previously lived in Spring, Texas.

She graduated in 1959 from Muscatine High School in Muscatine, Iowa and in that same year married James Gilbert Seybold while enlisted in the Army stationed in Germany.

Mrs. Seybold was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dayton, Texas and sang as 1st Soprano in the choir there. In her earlier years Cindy sang in the Chancel Choir at John Wesley United Methodist Church and the Grace UMW Choir in Europe. In addition, She was also a Member of the Ruth Circle, Women’s Club of UMW, The Red Hat Society, Kenefick Activity Club and was Past President of the Dayton Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Gilbert Seybold and all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Travis Seybold and his wife, Claudia; daughter, Teresa Cranford, and her husband BJ. Grandchildren are Connie Ingerson, Dustin Thomas, James Roy Seybold, and Ethan Lieder; Great-grandchild Catherine Elizabeth Roberts and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the First United Methodist in Dayton, 106 S Cleveland St, Dayton, TX 77535.

A service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038.

