Joe Edward Short was born March 24, 1947 to parents, Joe E. Short and Christine Holiday Short. He passed away November 29, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 75. Joe graduated with a associates degree in business from South West College in Houston, Texas. He was a Master Mason since he was twenty years old, and his mother, Christine was an Eastern Star.

Joe retired from TDJC, where he was over Mainframe and Operations and was a computer programmer. Joe was a good man with a big heart, who never met a stranger. His greatest love of his life was his family and he loved his Princess and his Baby.

Joe will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe E. and Christine Short; wife, Linda Short; brother, Jody Short; dog, Cricket. Joe is survived by the mother of his children, Elizabeth Ann Young; children, Leeann Stavinoh and Robert Peel, Emily Short and George Spentzos; son in law, Buddy Stavinoh; grandson, Weston Stavinoh and Austin Brown; dog, Bad Boy; cats, Tommy and Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Arthritis Foundation or to a charity of your choice in his memory. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas and he will be buried in the Evergreen Cemetery following the service.

