Sherry Ellen Murphy was born August 6, 1946, in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Luke Matthew Kyle and Ladys Bewel Hood Kyle. She passed away November 29, 2022, in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 76. Sherry worked in her younger years as a Nurses Aid at the hospital in Cleveland. She was a lifelong resident of Shepherd, and she loved baking, reading, and fishing.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. Sherry loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Luke Matthew Kyle and Ladys Bewel Kyle; husband, David Daniel Murphy; grandchildren, Jack and Alecia Murphy, and Lucille Coleman; sister, Rosemary Cockrum. She is survived by her children, David Luke Murphy and wife Misty, Sheila Lackey, Tammy Murphy, Michael Kyle Murphy and wife Kandy, Daniel Murphy and wife Kimberly, Misty Elmore; brother, Winfred Kyle and wife Edith; grandchildren, David, Chad, Natosha, Dustin, Loni, Samantha, Kara, William, Chance, Robbie, Kameron, Serena, Braden, Matthew, Nevaeh, Mercedes, Michael Jr, Nathan, Kyle, Cashtyn, Gage, Riley, Cheyenne, Savanna, Chevelle; numerous great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 6-9pm. Graveside Service will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Farley Chapel Cemetery at 1pm with Josh Whitmire officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Chance Murphy, Chad Murphy, David Ray Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Michael Kyle Murphy, and David Luke Murphy.

