Norris Joseph “Popu” Davis, Sr., 75, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence, just three short days after his wife, Kristie’s passing. He was born on September 24, 1946, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Pleasent Spencer and Patricia Dixon. Norris was lovingly raised by the late Melvin and Elvina Davis as their own. He turned his love for working on vehicles into a career, after obtaining his certification in diesel mechanics.

Norris pursued many interests, some of which included his love of working on cars, racing cars, and sitting under the tree in the yard. Above all, his greatest joy came from spending time with his precious family. Norris was a jokester, and loved kidding around with others. He was a calm man of few words, and when he spoke you knew to listen because it was important. Norris always had the last word, what he said goes. His love proved to be strong through his patience. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Norris was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Kristie Ericson-Davis; his daughter Rhonda Davis; his siblings Audrey Spencer and Freddie White Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his children Norris Davis Jr., Christopher Davis, Raquel Davis, Karie Landrum, Holla Walker and husband Brad; his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings Cecelia Spencer Alfred, Lola Dixon Washington and husband Willie, Patricia Dixon and Ethelyn Ricks; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends of Norris and Kristie are invited to visit their families beginning at 2pm, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas. A celebration of their lives will follow at 3pm, at the funeral home.

