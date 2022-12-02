Velea E. Whitmire, 80, of Batson, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her granddaughter’s residence in Spring, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 10, 1942, in Evadale, Texas, to the late Henry Lee and Gladys Mildred Rockman Tanton.

Velea pursued many interests, some of which included her passion of fishing, camping, and keeping her son David in line. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, including her sisters and brothers. Velea was quite the character, living life to the fullest, and always made an appearance at every birthday party. She had a huge heart, was selfless when it came to giving and would help anyone in need. Velea will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Velea was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Velia Lee Whitmire; her brothers Jesse Tanton, Bobby Joe Tanton, Cooter Tanton, and Henry Don Tanton; and her sisters Lillie Ann Marcontell, Judy Lynn Tanton. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her son David Whitmire of Batson; her daughter Sherry Lingle and husband David of Spring; her sisters Betty Joe Cotton of Rye, Becky Laird and husband Robert of Hankamer; her brother Bill Tanton of Hardin; her grandchildren Amber and Albert Wright of Spring, David and Misti Lingle of Mississippi, Tyler Broom of Oklahoma, Kelby Spivey; her six great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandchild; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Albert Wright, Brayden Wright, Colton Wright, David Lingle, Hagen Lingle and Tim Johnson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the funeral home, with Lea Patalano and Kristina Parker officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

