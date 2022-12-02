Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2022:

Carcamo-Calona, Osmar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Magdaleno, Valdez – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Shillings, Jonathan – Failure to Report Non-Injury Accident

Mitchell, Shawn Stanley – Public Intoxication, Assault By Contact and Disorderly Conduct

Kelsey, Jason August – Failure to Appear, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Hold for Trinity County-Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal

Richards, Andrea Lynn – Theft of Property

Meyer, Brian Henry – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Fraley, Timothy Floyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

