Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2022:

  • Carcamo-Calona, Osmar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Magdaleno, Valdez – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
  • Shillings, Jonathan – Failure to Report Non-Injury Accident
  • Mitchell, Shawn Stanley – Public Intoxication, Assault By Contact and Disorderly Conduct
  • Kelsey, Jason August – Failure to Appear, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Hold for Trinity County-Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal
  • Richards, Andrea Lynn – Theft of Property
  • Meyer, Brian Henry – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Fraley, Timothy Floyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
