Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022.

A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as previous years, 22296 Market Place Dr., Ste. 100, in New Caney in the Valley Ranch Town Center.

Similar to previous years, there will be specialty appreciation days during the week where some guests will get in free by showing their employment and/or service identification card.

It is FREE to shop at the market, attend the car show, visit with Santa and take in the sights and sounds of A Holiday to Remember, including stage performances. Plus, there are several selfie stations for pictures to capture lasting memories. For guests 42″ and above, wristbands are $15 for all activities. For guests under 42″, wristbands are $5 for ice skating, train rides, the giant rocking horse, and the Little Elves Play Area, which includes activities even for the very young.

Special Scheduled Events:

• A Holiday to Remember Market Days – Dec. 16-18 – free to attend.

• A Visit with Santa – Dec. 16-24 – free to attend.

• Visit from the Houston Dynamo’s mascot, Diesel – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-2 p.m. – free to attend.

• Visit from the World Champion Houston Astros’ mascot, Orbit – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. – free to attend.

• Classic Car Show – Sunday, Dec. 18, 11-4 p.m. – free to attend.

• New Caney/Splendora ISD Student Day – Monday, Dec. 19.

• First Responders Appreciation Day – Tuesday, Dec. 20.

• Health Care Professionals Appreciation Day – Wednesday, Dec. 21.

• Military Appreciation Day – Thursday, Dec. 22.

• Teachers & Retail Appreciation Day (including retail, restaurants, & grocers) – Friday, Dec. 23.

For more information about A Holiday to Remember, visit http://www.EMCholiday.com.

