Splendora ISD among 12 Texas school districts recognized for groundbreaking programs

Twelve Texas school districts have been recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 16th Annual Bragging Rights 2022-23 special issue. Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:

Birdville ISD, Floral Design Program

Cotton Center ISD, Texas Instructional Leaders: School Culture Routines

East Bernard ISD, Brahma Brain Camp

Friendswood ISD, Blended US History/English III curriculum

Groesbeck ISD, Carpentry CTE Pathway

Hutto ISD, Automotive Technology program

Irving ISD, engineering students create a prosthetic arm

Northside ISD, Strong Fathers + Strong Children = Strong Families

Pewitt CISD, Supporting Educator Excellence Daily

Aransas County ISD, Maritime Science CTE

Socorro ISD, Teacher Residency Program

Splendora ISD, Realtor Lunch & Learn

“Nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves to be noticed,” says Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers. “It’s our hope that the 12 districts we chose inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”

For 48 years, Texas School Business has served as the news magazine for public education in Texas. Since 2014, it has been produced by the Texas Association of School Administrators (http://www.tasanet.org). To read the 16th Annual Bragging Rights issue online, visit http://www.texasschoolbusiness.com.

