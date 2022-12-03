Phyllis Ann Hill, 73, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on November 4, 1949, in Carmi, Illinois, to the late Juanita Irene Lingafelter Koontz Parker and Philip Koontz, Jr.

Phyllis graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Texas, the class of 1967 and obtained her certification as a Licensed Vocational Nurse from San Jacinto North. She worked for many years at Magnolia Place Healthcare in Liberty, Texas, until her official retirement.

Phyllis was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a faithful and long-time member of Praise Tabernacle in Dayton, Texas, where she was very involved not only as the church secretary/treasurer but also served on the Praise and Worship team. Phyllis always worked in the church even while attending the United Pentecostal Church in Jefferson.

Phyllis was an avid fan and supporter of the Houston Astros. Many times she would recap a game or talk about the players as if she had just met them for lunch. She pursued many interests, some of which included playing games like Candy Crush on her phone and music. Her passion and love for music was part of her being. Phyllis sang most of her life, she played piano effortlessly and beautifully. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and those she became a second mom to over the years. Phyllis and her younger brother Lonnie were the best of friends and would talk three to four times a day. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and by Raymond Parker, the father that raised her; her daughter Kristina Ann Hill; and her brother Samuel Koontz. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Tammy Smith and husband Tyson of Liberty and Brad Hill of Longmont Colorado; her grandchildren Shaina Starr and husband Charles, Zechariah, Riley, Matthew, Kaidyn and Zander; her great-grandchildren Braden, Payton and Juliette; her siblings Lonnie Koontz, Daniel Koontz, Pam McDowell and Steven Parker; her many nieces, nephews and cousins; her church families; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Phyllis’s life was held at 3pm, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Praise Tabernacle, 4611 FM 1960 in Dayton.

