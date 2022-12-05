Richard Allan Howard, 66, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, July 24, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to Jack Roy Howard and Beverly Ann (Patnum) Howard, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Richard was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Howard. Left to cherish his memory are his loving brothers, Kenneth Howard and wife Maria, David Howard and wife Venus, David Wedge and wife Cheri; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Richard was an outdoors man who loved hunting. All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

