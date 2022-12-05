Marion “Lynny” Lynn Campbell, 69 of Cleveland, Texas, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022.

She was born on Sunday, April 19, 1953, in St Louis, Missouri to Virgil and Dorothy Jones, both of whom have preceded her in death. Marion was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Jones, sisters, Bonita Jones and Brenda Lamb.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Willie Campbell; daughter, Christy Black; sons, Willie Campbell, Mark and wife Kristal Campbell, Luke and wife Mauriah Campbell; sisters, Carol Ferguson, Patty Reed and Loretta Hon; Brother John Jones grandchildren, Christian Campbell, Willie Campbell, Amy Campbell, Haley Beshears, Trysten Morris, Sara Campbell, Makenna Campbell, Evie Perez, Jake Campbell; great-grandchildren, Zayne Luckey, Caroline Jones, Paisley Boyd, Elizabeth Morris, Michael Morris; Henry McCarthy along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Lynny enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved animals and loved going to yard sales and the occasional trip to the casino. Memorial Service for Lynny will be held on Friday December 2, 2022, at 10:00 am and will be held at Neal Funeral Home

