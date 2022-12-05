Lily Anne Armstrong was born April 7, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas, to parents, Coby Wayne Armstrong and Megan Anne Lynch.

She passed away in Kingwood, Texas on November 30, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Coby Armstrong and Megan Lynch; grandparents, Shanon and Lisa Armstrong, and Jane Lynch; great grandparents, Elizabeth and Wayne Harden; aunt, Carrie Tucker; uncle, Cody Armstrong.

Graveside Service will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

