Jimmy Joe Sterling, age 84, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on December 1, 2022, attended by family.

Jim was born on May 19, 1938, to Joseph and Opal Sterling, of Lubbock, Texas. From a cotton-farming family, Jim was in the FFA at Monterrey High School, from which he graduated in 1956. After serving as a private in the U.S. Army, Jim went on to achieve a bachelor of science degree at Texas Tech University in 1968.

Throughout a lengthy career, Jim worked in management in the transportation industry, starting at Santa Fe Trailways in Lubbock and ultimately relocating to Pearland, Texas, and retiring in 1999 from management of the Houston terminal of Watkins Motor Freight in Houston, Texas.

Jim and his family moved from Pearland to a farm outside Evergreen, Texas, in 1983. After moving to the farm, Jim attended services at Evergreen Baptist Church and continued his lifelong hobbies in horticulture and animal husbandry, until his death.

Preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Eldon and Gary Sterling, Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, retired teacher Sondra Edgington Sterling, and his children: James Sterling of Wichita Falls, Texas; Deborah Shannon of San Angelo, Texas; and Troy Sterling of Cleveland, Texas; and Matthew Jansson of Dumas, Texas; Cassandra Smith of Cleveland, Texas; and Amanda Bell of Virginia, as well as twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas, on December 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation directly preceding the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Services will be presided over by Jim’s son, James Sterling D. Min. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Angels in Action 61 Slade Street Coldspring, Texas 77331

