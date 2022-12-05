Elizabeth Vales, 102 years young, of Liberty, Texas, gained her heavenly wings, on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Liberty, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 6, 1919, in Liberty, Texas, to the late DaSilva and Emily Gradney Fontenot.

She attended Liberty Technical High School, graduating in 1939. She was active working on the family farm. She supplemented her income doing housework, office cleaning, and babysitting gaining lifelong devoted friendships from those she worked for. She later received training as a certified nursing assistant and cared for many people as a vocation. Elizabeth attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood and was a member of the Ladies of Auxiliary-Knights of St. Peter Claver, The Altar Society and a VFW Auxiliary member of Post 5621 in Liberty Texas.

Elizabeth pursued many interests, some of which included her love for cooking, gardening, sewing, playing the piano, playing word searches and working on puzzle books. She was always respectful and kind to others, never speaking ill of anyone regardless of the situation. Elizabeth will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Costroma John Vales; her son Hollis Vales; her siblings Austin, Walter, George and David Fontenot, Ella Donatto, Rena Fontenot, Lucy Callagon, Mae Gobert, Lydia Bell, Angela Fontenot, and Alida Verrette and Marcella Fontenot. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children, Steve Vales, James Vales, Kennan Vales, Mary Ann Lemelle, and Patranella Elias; her grandchildren Joshua Vales, Melanie Walden, Cheree Balsley, Jennifer Birch, Daniel Dupree, Maria Dupree, Fareen Elias; her great-grandchildren Alicia Smith, Shemar Smith, Galilea Dupree, Derek Vales, and Brittany Csorba; her great-great-grandchild Elise Rose Csorba; her caregiver of nine and half years Sharon Guillory and husband Emery; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the sanctuary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160, Raywood, Texas 77582, with a Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10am at the church, with Fr Emmanuel Mbam, MSP presiding. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

