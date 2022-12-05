Shirley Ann Russell, 74, of Oak Island, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 22, 1948, in Sour Lake, to the late Thelma Laird and James Vernon Pate, Sr.

Shirley pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting doll dresses, and playing candy crush video games. She was very sweet, but ornery and set in her ways. Shirley had a mind of her own, and did things her way. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother James Vernon Pate, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sister Betty Jean Jackson of Oak Island; her brother Richard and wife Linda Pate of Anahuac; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be William Jackson, Billy Jackson, Blake Land, Scott Keley, Michael Pate, and Randy Sartor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm to 7pm, on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, Anahuac, Texas, 77514. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the funeral home with Bro. Mark Pagels officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

