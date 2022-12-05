Tammy Dee Hunt, 48, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 25, 2022. Tammy was born on April 29, 1974, to the late Dennis Hunt and Carol Holifield in Dayton, Texas. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. She enjoyed taking care of animals. She was a member of Line Camp Cowboy Church. Tammy leaves behind family and loving friends.

Tammy is preceded in death by her daughters Kasandra Ray of Raywood, Texas, Kimber Hunt Of Moss Hill, Texas; sister, Kimberly Clark Of Moss Hill, Texas; Niece, Kirsty Clark of Hull, Texas; nephew, Kalep Clark Of Batson, Texas.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date.

