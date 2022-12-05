Ada Coree ” Sissy” Loftin, of Saratoga, beloved mother, grandmother and loving Wife passed away Saturday December 3, 2022, at Kountze Nursing Center. She was born December 6, 1941, in Thicket, TX, to parents Willie Price Burnett and Dovie Margaret Rhodes. She had resided in Saratoga for 63 years and had worked for West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District for many years as Cafeteria Staff. Sissy was a member of First Baptist Church of Saratoga.

Sissy is preceded in death by her parents, W.P. and Dovie Burnett; brothers, Jimmy and Jessie Dale Burnett; sisters, Bessie Hudgins, Sabrina Kay Burnett and son-in-law, Elton Williams. Great granddaughter, Caringtin Mosley; brother-in-laws, Norman Stewart, Slim Hudgins, Ray Bailey, and Jimmy Wayne Love. Father and Mother in law, Elmer and Ruby Loftin; brother-in-law, Archie Cotten.

Those left to cherish her memory are; husband of 63 years Elmer Ray Loftin of Saratoga; son, Elmer ” Sam” Loftin and wife Kathy of Saratoga; daughters, Tammy Williams of Sour Lake, Connie Lindsey and husband Bob of Thicket. Brothers, Willie P. Burnett and wife Pat of Zavalla; Marvin Burnett and wife Brenda of Kountze; Larry Burnett and wife Becky of Votaw; T.R. ” Nonnie” Burnett and wife Jeanie of Segno; Jack C. Burnett and wife Jessica of Kountze, Howard ” Rip” Burnett and wife Sherry of Batson. Sisters, Bobbie Stewart of Votaw; Dovie ” Bitsy” Bates and husband Ralph of Colmesneil; Nell Bailey of Votaw; Melonie Vanya and husband Kevin of Votaw. Grandchildren, Amy Williams, Josh Williams and wife Kayla, Raymond Loftin and wife Emily, Brandye Loftin, Katie Shroff and husband Michael, Mike Lindsey and wife Brandee, Mark Lindsey and wife Leona, Chris Lindsey and wife Becky, David Lindsey and wife Josie, and 18 great- grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday December 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Saratoga, with Reverend Frank Aragon and Harry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery in Livingston TX.

Honoring Sissy Loftin as pallbearers will be Mike Lindsey, Mark Lindsey, Chris Lindsey, David Lindsey, Josh Williams, Raymond Loftin. Honorary pallbearers are Jake Swor, Luke Williams, Lance Mosley, Coleman Lindsey, Korbin Lindsey, Jake Lindsey.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday December 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Saratoga from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

