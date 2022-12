The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 1, 2022:

Frazar, Colby Allen – Pardon and Parole Violation

Irvin, Eric McArthur – Possession of Marijuana and Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence

Anderson, Brandon – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Neal, Quin – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Anderson, Brandon Frazar, Colby Allen Irvin, Eric McArthur Neal, Quin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook