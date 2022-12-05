Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 2, 2022:
- Ortiz, Javier – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Jack, Joshual Jermone – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Jones, Tylor Lee – Burglary of a Habitation
- Seely, Michael Devon – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Earls, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication
- Crocker, Dustin – Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Marijuana