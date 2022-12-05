Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 2, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 2, 2022:

  • Ortiz, Javier – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Jack, Joshual Jermone – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Jones, Tylor Lee – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Seely, Michael Devon – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Earls, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication
  • Crocker, Dustin – Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Marijuana
