Shooting investigation underway in New Caney

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Assault With a Firearm in New Caney. Around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 31-year-old white male had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded and are currently investigating this incident.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and the suspect’s identity is still under investigation at this time.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument amongst several individuals and a firearm was produced, leading to the shooting.

“It is believed this is an isolated incident. This is an active investigation and no further information is available for release at this time,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

