Photos: All is merry and bright at Cleveland's Hometown Christmas parade By Bluebonnet News - December 5, 2022

Patti Foster, COO of Texas Emergency Hospital, holds up the first place trophy the hospital won in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cleveland Fire Department provided an escort for Santa Claus in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Pepe Lozano, owner of Pueblo Viejo in Cleveland, Pueblo's Kitchen in Liberty, La Costa in Cleveland, Pueblo's Barn Western Wear and Chandelier Venue in Cleveland, was the grand marshal of the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Cleveland. He was joined by his family members and escorted by Bruce Martin with DeMontrond Ford in Cleveland. Rural Shade Baptist Church had a colorful float in the Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, in downtown Cleveland. A Cleveland ISD school bus was decked out with lights for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cleveland ISD Police Chief Angela Allen and her husband, Danny, participate in the Hometown Christmas parade in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Pct. 6 Constable's Office bike patrol provided additional security throughout the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Cleveland. Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter gives a thumbs up at the start of the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tarkington High School marching band The Cottonwood Elementary Folklorico Dance Group added a splash of color and culture to the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Cottonwood Elementary Folklorico Dance Group added a splash of color and culture to the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cleveland Lions Club David Martin with Calvary Medical Clinic pulled the clinic's float in the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. Waldo Rodas, Jay Rice and Charlie Rice with KORG Radio greet onlookers at the Cleveland Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Grace Williams, Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show, participates in the Cleveland Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Sheriff Bobby Rader (right) and Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire shared a ride in the Cleveland Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The PWR Texan Theater float featured singer Rayah Grace. She is pictured with PWR Texan Theater owner Curt Smith in the Cleveland Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Liberty County District Attorney's Office has a new mobile crime scene lab that will enable investigators and prosecutors to have a work site when investigating crimes in the field. It was displayed during the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The mobile crime lab was purchased through seizure funds. The Royal Braves Marching Band entertains with holiday tunes. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman-Harkness greets the crowd at the Hometown Christmas parade in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds is no Scrooge, so he brought along a Scrooge toy as decoration of his entry in the Hometown Christmas lighted parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 3. State Rep. Ernest Bailes brought a little Austin to Cleveland for the Hometown Christmas lighted parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.