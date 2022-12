The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2022:

Rinehart, Elizabeth Jean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Smith, James – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Washington, Efrain – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts), Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

