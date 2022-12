The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2022:

Mondragon, Artemio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Rice, Rusty Warren – Reckless Driving

Swnegal, Romello Rashawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Portillo-Portillo, Milton Ezequiel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Boatman, Jerad Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

