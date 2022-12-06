Four Liberty students win DAR American History essay contest

The Daughters of the American Revolution Libertad Chapter has announced the winners of this year’s American History essay contest. The topic this year was the Second Continental Congress. Many wonderful essays were submitted by fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students of Liberty County.

Thank you to everyone who participated, and congratulations to the following students: Preston Broussard, 5th grade, Liberty Elementary; Mason Matlock, 6th grade, Liberty Middle School; Tyler Butler, 7th grade, Liberty Middle School; and Brannon Kelly, 8th grade, Liberty Middle School. These four young men will be honored at the April meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Preston Broussard Tyler Butler Brannon Kelly Mason Matlock

