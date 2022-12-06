Michael Carroll Anders, 71, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, in Dayton. He was born January 29, 1951, in Houston to his late parents, Palmer Anders and Marry Russell Clark Anders.

Michael had lived in Dayton for more than 30 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. He liked hot rod cars, loved all animals and was a loving brother, uncle and great-uncle.

Mr. Anders was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J P Anders, Marvin Anders, Walt Anders, Donnel Anders, Charlie Anders and Harold Anders and a sister, Billie Joyce Baker.

Survivors include sons, Doug Anders and Heath Anders; sisters, Delva Roach and Betty Williams; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Gilliand, Kenneth Anders, Shane Butler, Brian Butler, Jeremy Butler, Kevin Butler, Dalton Butler and Rachel Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Butler, J R Butler, Aaron Butler, Robert Snell, Donald Williams and Coby Holley.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Kevin Butler officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston.

In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Michael Anders.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

