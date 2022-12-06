Violet V. Harris Edwards, 90, of Spring, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 10, 1932, to the late Victor and Mattie Harris, in Huffman, Texas. Violet graduated from Crosby High School, as the Valedictorian for the class of 1951. She later attended technical school and obtained a certification in drafting. Violet worked as a draftsperson for many years for Texas Gas Exploration until her retirement in 1988.

Violet pursued many interests, some of which included sewing, painting, needlework, and working crossword puzzles. She also had a passion for reading. Violet was a dedicated servant of the Lord, and loved her family above anything else. She was a very quiet person and reserved, but had a very good sense of humor that not everyone had the chance to see, something she kept with her until the very end. Violet will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-one years, Robert E. Edwards; her son Jonathon Robert Edwards; and her daughter Sharon Rachel Robbins. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Stephen Joseph Edwards and wife Bridget; her daughter Pennie Kennerly; her grandchildren Audrey Edwards, Heather Robbins and Alex Robbins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Edwards, Alexander Robbins, Darrell Fornell, Bobby LaTour Jesse McPike, and Matt Badgett.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, with Bro. Ken Davis officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Huffman Cemetery.

