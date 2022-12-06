Thelma Heard, 92, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. Thelma was born on Tuesday, September 2, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to James and Bernice Nugent, both of whom have preceded her in death. Thelma was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Heard, Jr., daughter, Nancy Jo Heard, brother, Charles “Chucky” Nugent, and grandson, Clay Heard.

Left to cherish their fond memories of Thelma are her two sons, James David Heard, his wife Deborah, Timothy Wayne Heard, his wife Marilyn; daughter, Suzan Lee Morgan, and Sister, Linda Fuller. Thelma also leaves behind her much loved grandchildren Kami Whitten, Stephanie Vandver, J.D. Heard, Stacie Vandver, Lindsey Swiech, and Bethanie Plummer, and 17 amazing great grandchildren.

Thelma loved and cherished her family, she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Visitation for Thelma will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by Funeral Services Friday, December 9, 2022, at 1:00pm. Interment for Thelma will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery .

The arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

