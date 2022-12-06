Photos: Country Christmas brings holiday cheer to downtown Liberty By Bluebonnet News - December 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter The float for SCS Cheer and Tumble was all aglow in pink for the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Sheriff Bobby Rader and wife, Marsha Rader, shared the float hosted by the DA’s office for the Country Christmas lighted parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office mobile command vehicle participated in the County Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. Lopez Roofing and Construction Freedom Church Liberty County Court at Law 2 Judge Wes Hinch and wife, Kimber, participated in the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. The staff of Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, and their family members, participated in the Country Christmas lighted parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. Batson Diesel Performance Elks Lodge Batson Diesel Performance SpiritHorse Liberty Brandon Smith (right), PA-C, owner of Firm Foundations and Capstone Wellness Center in Liberty, waves to the announcers at the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. Southern Boys Towing Smith Towing Devers cheerleaders Liberty County ESD #7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) Liberty County ESD #7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) Liberty Health Care Center Courtney Bailes, the wife of State Rep. Ernest Bailes, holds up a larger-than-life photo of her husband at the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. State Rep. Bailes was unable to attend the parade so Courtney came in his place. Liberty ISD bus Liberty cheerleaders The Liberty High School Prancers Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst and his wife, Kim, enjoyed participating in the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin kicked off the Country Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Liberty. The three judges of the Country Christmas parade were Tracy Williams, Richard Vinson and Betty Runkle (left to right). Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...