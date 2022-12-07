Barbara Jean Scofelia, 79, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Raywood, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Scofelia was born on November 19, 1943, to the late John Wilson Vail and Lorriane Fregia. She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Wilson Vail II; sisters, Rose Evelyn Selsor and Mary Alice Vail; grandson, Kelby Cox.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Michelle McWhorter and husband Nathan of Liberty, Texas, and Tabitha Rogers and husband David of Raywood, Texas; sister, Geraldine Taylor and husband John W “Bo” of Huffman, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan McWhorter, Kaleb McWhorter and wife Chelsea, Kelsea Cox, and Kaylee Cox; great great- grandchildren, Kolby, Caleb, Kelbie Lynn, Kaeson, Jacaleb, Carlee, Jaycee, special friend Jerry Eason of Silsbee, Texas, and host of family and friends.

Graveside Service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, Texas, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kitty Key officiating.

Honoring Ms. Scofelia as pallbearers will be Nathan McWhorter, David Rogers, Nathan McWhorter, and Kaleb McWhorter.

