Howard Duhon, 93, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana to his parents, Felician Duhon and Marie Boudreaux.

Howard graduated from the University of Houston where he received his Master’s and Doctor’s degree in Administrative Education. He served in the U.S. Navy in the World War II. Howard was the Assistant Dean at Lee College from 1964-1991 in Occupational Education & Technology. He was a member of the Church of Christ, and served several years as a deacon and as an elder. He said that it was “a great honor to serve the Lord’s church as an elder.”

Howard enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bowling, hunting and playing his guitar. He loved telling jokes and was also an Eagle Scout in his younger years. Howard will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Felician and Marie Duhon; his daughter Deana Rae Duhon; his brothers Hollins, Rene, Milton Floyd and Julian Duhon; his sisters Lillian Cormier and Estelle George.

Howard is survived by his wife Audrey Duhon along with his daughter Kathy Young (Ricky) and son Glynn Duhon (Carolyn); his sister Erline Richard, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Missouri Street Church of Christ in Baytown, TX. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, TX.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

