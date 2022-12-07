Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2022:

  • Requenez, Shelden Layne – Reckless Driving
  • Speer, Dale Eric – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Moore, George Wayne – Parole Violation
  • Menard, Shawn Jerod – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Owens, Frederick Clinton – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Crockett, John David – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Smith, Sharon Gay – Criminal Mischief
  • Scott, Charlotte Denese – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Gilmore, Benjamin Earl – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Crockett, John David
Gilmore, Benjamin Earl
Menard, Shawn Jerod
Moore, George Wayne
Owens, Frederick Clinton
Requenez, Shelden Layne
Scott, Charlotte Denese
Smith, Sharon Gay
Speer, Dale Eric

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.