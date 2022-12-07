Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2022:
- Requenez, Shelden Layne – Reckless Driving
- Speer, Dale Eric – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony
- Moore, George Wayne – Parole Violation
- Menard, Shawn Jerod – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Owens, Frederick Clinton – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Crockett, John David – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
- Smith, Sharon Gay – Criminal Mischief
- Scott, Charlotte Denese – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Gilmore, Benjamin Earl – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance