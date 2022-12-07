Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2022:

Requenez, Shelden Layne – Reckless Driving

Speer, Dale Eric – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony

Moore, George Wayne – Parole Violation

Menard, Shawn Jerod – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Owens, Frederick Clinton – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Crockett, John David – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Smith, Sharon Gay – Criminal Mischief

Scott, Charlotte Denese – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Gilmore, Benjamin Earl – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

