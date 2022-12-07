Lone Star College helps students avoid student loan debt

Student debt has been in the news lately. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, in 2021, 56 percent of students who graduated from four-year public universities had approximately $25,000 in student loan debt.

Lone Star College is an affordable choice for people who want to start their academic journey, revamp their current career or enter a new industry. For example, full-time students who take 12 credit hours could pay as little as $1,152, a fraction of the cost compared to the cost of many four-year higher education institutions. In the first two years at LSC, that can be a savings of up to $4,551 when compared to regional four-year public universities. View LoneStar.edu/Tuition for LSC’s latest tuition and fees chart.

“We are committed to helping students achieve their educational goals by offering affordable courses and programs that will begin a new career without significant debt,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor.

LSC’s Transfer Program has articulation (transfer) agreements with more than 50 higher educational institutions in Texas and across the country. These agreements ensure students are on the right path and taking only the classes they need to earn their bachelor’s degree.

“Students who complete their studies at Lone Star College and transfer to a four-year college or university of their choice can save thousands of dollars,” said Dwight Smith, Ed.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Academic and Workforce Success. “They can enter the next phase of their academic journey without heavy financial debt.”

Lone Star College offers credit, workforce and continuing education programs to help students meet their academic or career goals. Additionally, the college system has many financial aid options such as loans, work-study, grants, scholarships and relief funds.

“Many students and families may not want to discuss financial aid or are scared to reach out to us. However, we are here to help them,” said Shannon Venezia, Ph.D., LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Financial Aid. “We want students to access available funds to make their education as affordable as possible.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid for more financial resources.

The spring 2023 semester at LSC begins Jan. 17, and the registration period is still open. Students are encouraged to enroll at LoneStar.edu/Registration to ensure they get the course, class mode, date or time that fits their schedules.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

