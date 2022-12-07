Dayton Rotary Club welcomes District governor By Bluebonnet News - December 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter The Dayton Rotary Club was honored to have the District 5910 Governor, Demetress Harrell this past week. She has been a member of the Angelina Rotary Club since 1998. Governor Harrell gave the Dayton Rotarians an inspirational speech and talked about her passion for the Rotary Organization. She encouraged all members to really become actively involved in the local and district groups. Demetress also had her Assistant Governor with her, Mrs. Karen Chapman and Harrell’s Mother Dorothy Curls. Left to right are Dorothy Curls, Assistant Governor Karen Chapman and 5910 Governor Demetress Harrell Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...