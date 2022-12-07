Liberty County Republicans donate toys to child in foster care

Over the last several weeks, the Liberty County Republican Party collected toys to donate to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board’s annual toy drive. The toy drive benefits Liberty County children who are in CPS custody.

Additionally, the Liberty County Housing Authority purchased $1,000 worth of toys from its community fund to donate to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board’s annual Christmas party for foster children.

Roy Lee, Republican Party precinct chair for the Moss Hill area, organized the Republican Party’s efforts by reaching out and working with the Child Welfare Board, and Sarah Vickery, the office manager for the LCRP, helped execute those plans by shopping for the children.

Games, sporting equipment, purses, and accessories were purchased to ensure that these kids each had a little something under the tree this year.

These gifts, along with others donated by generous supporters of the Liberty County Republican Party, were handed over to the Child Welfare Board on Monday and will be given out at their Christmas party later this month.

Lisa Smesny, a Republican Party precinct chair for the Kenefick area and a member of the board of directors for Liberty County Housing Authority, wrangles some of the presents that will be donated to foster children in Liberty County for Christmas.

The toys and gifts donated by the Liberty County Republican Party to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board will be distributed to foster children later this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

