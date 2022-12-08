DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland.

Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Yockov was last seen on Oct. 16. His disappearance prompted a search by his friends, family members and missing person organizations. His gray 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was found days after his disappearance.

Yockov’s body was discovered on Oct. 30 by a passerby on Wells Cemetery Road, which is located just off the SH 105 bypass and FM 1010 (Plum Grove Road).

A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, was arrested on Nov. 9 for Yockov’s murder. He is facing charges of Capital Murder and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With the Intent to Impair. Christy is being held without bond in the Liberty County Jail.

Authorities have not stated a motive for the murder or if the two men knew each other.

Wells Cemetery Road is located off of FM 1010 (Plum Grove Road) south of the SH 105 bypass. It is located just outside the Cleveland city limits, which is why this case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers.

