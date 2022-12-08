Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2022:

Turrubiartes, Juan Arengs – Public Intoxication

Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeforo – Assault/Family Violence

Lira, James – Possession of Marijuana

Lagunas, Frank Rojas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Tarrant, Bonnie Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Collins, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Habitation

Pawek, Christian Philip – Parole Violation

Fain, Kaytelynn Mechelle –Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cole, Tanya Rachel – Commitment Order

Cook, Justin Garrett – Criminal Mischief

Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Public Intoxication

Allan, Cedricka – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911

