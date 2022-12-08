Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2022:
- Turrubiartes, Juan Arengs – Public Intoxication
- Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeforo – Assault/Family Violence
- Lira, James – Possession of Marijuana
- Lagunas, Frank Rojas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Tarrant, Bonnie Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Collins, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Habitation
- Pawek, Christian Philip – Parole Violation
- Fain, Kaytelynn Mechelle –Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cole, Tanya Rachel – Commitment Order
- Cook, Justin Garrett – Criminal Mischief
- Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Public Intoxication
- Allan, Cedricka – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911