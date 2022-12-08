Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 6, 2022:

  • Turrubiartes, Juan Arengs – Public Intoxication
  • Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeforo – Assault/Family Violence
  • Lira, James – Possession of Marijuana
  • Lagunas, Frank Rojas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Tarrant, Bonnie Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Collins, Christopher Wayne – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Pawek, Christian Philip – Parole Violation
  • Fain, Kaytelynn Mechelle –Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cole, Tanya Rachel – Commitment Order
  • Cook, Justin Garrett – Criminal Mischief
  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Public Intoxication
  • Allan, Cedricka – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911
Turrubiartes, Juan Arengs
Tarrant, Bonnie Marie
Pawek, Christian Philip
Lira, James
Lagunas, Frank Rojas
Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas
Fain, Kaytelynn Mechelle
Cook, Justin Garrett
Collins, Christopher Wayne
Cole, Tanya Rachel
Chianakwalam, Victor Onyeforo
Allan, Cedricka

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.