Roy Morrison was born August 3, 1950, in Huntsville, Texas, to parents, John Morrison and Katherine Avant Morrison. He passed away December 4, 2022, in Coldspring, Texas, at the age of 72.

Roy was a truck driver most of his life, hauling cattle and logs. Roy loved to fish and take care of his cows. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Morrison.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Marguerite Morrison; children, Cody Morrison, Joseph Chenault and wife Crystal, Kathryn Evans and husband Roy, Tasha Thompson and husband Jerry, Brittany Christenson and husband Levi; stepson, Chas Forbes; brother, J.C. Black; sisters, Billie Joyce and Paula Ruthe; grandchildren, Colton Morrison, Kaydence Morrison, Chevy Chenault, Jude Dowell, Hayden Evans, Creager Wood, Keigen Halford, Brentley Halford, Ridge Christenson, Lexi Christenson, Maggie Forbes, Abbie Forbes and Oakile Forbes.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Coldspring, Texas at 11am with Rev. Dan Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers for service will be, Ronald Risner, Hayden Evans, Terry Geise, Roy Evans, Kirby Winters, Chase Gosney, Chas Forbes, Scooter Hazel, Javier Miranda, and Donnie Franklin.

