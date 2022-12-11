Randy Dalby, 74, of Tarkington, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Kingwood. He was born August 24, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas, to his late parents, Harold Lee Dalby and Joyce Lene’ Dalby.

Randy lived in Tarkington for the last 25 years. He grew up in Nederland, Texas, where he attended Nederland High School, being known as the largest, fastest player on the Bulldog football team, even trying out for the Houston Oilers. He was also well-known for weight-lifting awards and titles. He had a passion for sports cars and motorcycles; his bronze Dodge Coronet and the Chevrolet Corvette were his favorites.

He was a devout Christian, a sweet, kind, loving family man and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Nederland, and a U.S. Navy veteran.

In June, 1970 Randy started his career with U.S. Steel as a Security Guard and progressed to various positions over the years. He also was employed at other places in the fields of purchasing, warehousing, and transportation.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Ruby Dalby; sons, Jason Dalby and his wife, Jennifer; and Curtis Miller; brother, Larry Brad Dalby and his wife, Lucy; sisters, Connie Cotter and Lettie Chandler; grandchildren, Curtis Miller (CJ), and his wife, Shannon; Madison Dalby, Sarah Lene’ Dalby, Hannah Dalby, and Major Dalby; great-grandchildren, Quinn Miller and Ryker Miller; nephews and nieces, Dusty Carson, Clint Chandler, Shane Chandler, Brandon Cotter, Dylan Cotter, Kristi Cotter Patterson, Jessica Dalby Noles, Kristin Cheney, Shelby Thibodeaux, Shaun Blumhoff and his wife Carrie and all of their spouses, children and families, and numerous more family and friends. Special thanks to Shelly and Stan Conn, Terry, and other family and neighbors who all helped with encouragement and medical assistance.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Dalby, Curtis Miller, CJ Miller, Major Dalby, Hannah Dalby, and Greyson Dalby; with his brother, Larry Brad Dalby as honorary pallbearer.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Ryan Cemetery on TX-321 near County Rd. 300 in Tarkington, outside of Cleveland, Texas, with Pastor John Burris officiating.

