James Bryant Cope was born January 18, 1953, in Liberty, Texas, to parents, Charles Ralph Cope and Dorothy Jo Simmons Cope. He passed away December 7, 2022, in New Caney, Texas, at the age of 69.

Bryant was a construction worker. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Bryant also loved his rides on his Harley Davidson. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ralph Cope and Dorothy Jo Simmons Cope; 3 sisters, Amber, Ginni, and Laura.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lucy Cope; daughters, Kelly Cook and husband Mike, Charlsie Trahan and husband Josh; grandchildren, Mitchell Cook, Adam Cook, Peyton Trahan, Sophia Trahan; nieces, April, Michelle, Jennifer, Miranda; nephews, Clint, Ryan, Eddie.

