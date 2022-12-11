Ruth Ellon Marter, 80, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on October 9, 1942, in Camden Arkansas, to Helen Catherine Pennington and the late Taylor C. Pennington. Ruth graduated from Harmony Grove High School in Camden, the class of 1959.

Ruth worked as a jewelry manager for the Walmart in Baytown for more than fifteen years. She enjoyed her job, helping people with their purchases and making lasting friendships with her customers.

Ruth was an avid reader, and could always be found with a book in her hand. She enjoyed making pottery with her family on her kiln. In her earlier years she enjoyed doing embroidery work and bowling on a league with her daughter-in-law. Ruth’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. She was proud of each of them and all of their accomplishments. Ruth found peace in sitting on the porch, watching her husband mow and birdwatch. She especially liked watching the hummingbirds and cardinals while being outdoors.

Ruth was a good woman with a big heart and was loved by so many. She loved nothing more than to help those in need, taking in others when they were down on their luck. Ruth impacted those she came into contact with and never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Harry Pennington, Johnny Pennington, Harlan Pennington, Lucille David, Lorraine Dorris and Dorothy Pennington. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of twenty-five years, Larry Marter; her sons Vernon Dorris and wife Kelly and Larry Dorris and wife Chris; her grandchildren James Urban Dorris and Nikki Dorris Ponic and husband Corey; her siblings Juanita Schwartz and husband Topsy, Catherine Gardner and husband Wallace and David Pennington and wife Hilda; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 2pm, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, with Pastor Guy Williams officiating.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com.

