Abby Campbell, 65, of Crosby, Texas, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on Thursday, August 8, 1957, in Raywood, Texas, to Louis W Campbell and Lucille W Terrel, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving; daughters, Cristi Taylor and Triniti Everett; brother, Ralph Campbell; along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, numerous other loving family, and treasured friends.

Abby was a free spirit very positive, strong, and brave women and fought a good fight. She enjoyed being around her family and lifelong friends and loved riding her Harley.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Abby Campbell, please visit our floral store.

