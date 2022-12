The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 7, 2022:

Harrison, Tyler Michael – Assault/Family Violence and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ritchey, Kristin – Hold for Polk County

Borski, Kenneth Ray – Parole Violation

Angst, Devin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Moody, Chase Lamar – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication

