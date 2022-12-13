Eulogio Narvaez was born November 2, 1942 in Mexico to parents, Gavino Narvaez and Juana Ornelas Narvaez. He passed away December 8, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 80.

Eulogio worked for Georgia Pacific Timber for many years. The most important thing in life was his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Eulogio was preceded in death by his parents, Gavino and Juana Narvaez; son, Abelardo Narvaez; brothers, Tomas, Faustino, Eustacio, and Ambrosio Narvaez; sisters, Petra Pescina and Tomosa Narvaez.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Antonia Narvaez; children, Teresa Narvaez, Juanita Limon, Santiago Narvaez, Lorena Ovalle, and Jessica Sauceda; brothers, Jose Narvaez and Marcos Narvaez; sisters, Juana Narvaez and Marcelina Narvaez; grandchildren, Stephanie and Eric Munoz, Esequiel, Joel, and Noel Limon, Ruby, Evelyn, Alejandro, and Santiago Narvaez, Anthony, Yisela, and Damian Ovalle, Chelsea, Fabiola, and Rebecca Sauceda, Luis Perez, and Patricia Alvarez; 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 3-9pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in the old sanctuary, at 10am. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

