Paula Lynn McGee was born January 25, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Sisco Ennis. She passed away December 8, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80.

Paula owned El Burrito in Cleveland and Liberty for 40 years. She loved all of her customers and especially loved her family. Paula will be greatly missed by her community and all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Ennis; husband, Charlie McGee; daughter, Julie Whitmire; sister, Jo Dowell; great grandson, Jaxon Medina.

Paula is survived by her beloved daughter, Tammy Medina; sister, Cheree Harrison; grandchildren, Crystal Medina, Joseph Medina, Ross Tullos; great grandchildren, Ashton Medina, Braxton Medina, Amarissa Alvarez, Tatiana Jones, Olivia Platero, Karma Platero, Lexi Tullos, Taylor Tullos, Presley Tullos, Cole Tullos, Landon Medina.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1pm in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden Cemetery with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

