Neeta Jean Smith Swearingen, 86, of Liberty, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Houston. She was born July 6, 1939 in Liberty to her late parents, Arthur James Smith and Lillian Ophelia Myrick Smith.

Neeta was a lifelong resident of Liberty, member of the South Liberty United Methodist Church and a retired medical receptionist from Dr. Pegues’ office.

Mrs. Swearingen enjoyed traveling, the TVE Rodeo and Dayton FFA rodeo and was a season ticket holder at the Liberty Opera House.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W. W. Swearingen, Jr.; children, Brenda Kay Swearingen, Larry Swearingen and Byron Swearingen and a brother, James Smith.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Swearingen and his wife, Charlotte Johnson and Mark Riojas and his wife Diane; grandchildren, Telecia Swearingen, Casey Swearingen and his wife, Rachelle, Kelsey Cravey and her husband, Jerad, Mark Steven Riojas, Dylan Riojas and Travis Riojas; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, more relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Travis Riojas, Dylan Riojas, Brandon Davis, Justin Davis, Mark Riojas, Carlton Porter and Mark Steven Riojas.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Victoria Hough officiating with burial to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin.

