Shepherd man killed in crash

A two-vehicle accident on the SH 105 bypass in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, has claimed the life of a Shepherd man.

According to a statement from Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, at 1:34 a.m., the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that an empty 18-wheeler tank truck was stopped for a red light in the eastbound lanes of SH 105 and was struck in the rear by a small passenger vehicle driven by Samuel Alaniz of Shepherd.

Alaniz was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

The accident is still under investigation by Cleveland Police Department.

“Cleveland Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident and requests that the public extends the same,” Felts wrote in the report.

