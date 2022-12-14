Mrs. Henrietta “Peggy” Finch Walters, age 93, of Shepherd, Texas, passed from this earthly life on December 11, 2022, in Shepherd, Texas. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Henry Autry Reich and Daisy Finch Reich on July 30, 1929.

She met her soulmate in Houston, Texas, and married at the young age of 15. They had four children. Her husband surrendered to the ministry in the early 1950’s and together they served the Lord in several Baptist churches in Texas. Peggy was a vital partner serving the Lord alongside her husband. She loved teaching everything from toddlers to young married Sunday school classes. She played the piano for years in most of the churches in which they served.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Shepherd, Texas, one of the churches that they pastored at two different times.

Peggy was a wonderful mother who supported and nurtured her children. Proverbs 31:28 states, “Her children arise up and call her blessed.”

Peggy, also known as grandma or mee-maw, was a loving grandma. She would sit down on the floor and play games with her grandchildren. The game of choice was often jacks, pick-up sticks, or Chinese checkers. Many of the grands were able to go fishing or camping with her and granddaddy. Those memories are cherished by the kids.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, Rev. Lonnie V. Walters; her parents, Henry and Daisy Reich; her only son, James Lewis Walters; three sisters: Pauline Pillans, Emma Wayne Kramer, and Daisy Lee Rumker.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kay Lyles of Forney, Texas, Janice Marsh and her husband Joe of Pittsburg, Texas, and Sonya Jenkins and her husband John of Shepherd, Texas; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Lowe and her husband Larry of Cleveland, Texas; brothers, Donnie Reich, Earl Garrison, Nicky Garrison, and Gary Garrison; sisters, Alice Branton and Ruth Taylor; sisters-in-law, Neoma Wright and Sandra Walters; grandchildren, Gary Walters, Lisa Matthews, Laurinda Scott, Royce Walters, Julie Baha, Kristen Lyles, Krystal Booth, John Lyles, Darin Lyles, Quay Lyles, Chelsea Lyles, Chad Prater, and Stormi Prater; seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas, at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. A visitation time will be before the service beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Peebles Cemetery in Polk County, Texas.

Pallbearers are Joe Marsh, John Jenkins, Gary Walters, Chance Walters, Mason Walters, Chad Prater, and Trenton Prater.

